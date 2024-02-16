Demolition ordered for Capitola business badly damaged by waves last winter

CAPITOLA – As another strong winter storm approaches, the owner of a longtime Capitola business that sustained heavy damage from a storm last year learned that his shop must be demolished.

The destructive power of nature was on full display as high waves battered parts of the Capitola Wharf last winter, leaving behind a trail of destruction. For David Morris, General Manager of Capitola Boat & Bait shop, the sight of his business being ravaged by the waves was a heartbreaking reminder of his challenges over the past year.

"That building was just remodeled about two years ago…we painted it and some people got upset because we changed a lot of things," Morris lamented.

Now faced with the daunting task of demolishing the building, Morris expressed his deep concern for his employees and their families, whose livelihoods depend on the business.

"The impact is my employees' families. They've stood behind me. We argue, we cry, we laugh and they don't have a job to come back to if I don't have something back out there," Morris shared.

Despite the adversity, Morris and his team are determined to find a way forward. They have gathered to discuss possible solutions, with the most favorable option being to set up a temporary mobile unit or modular structure.

"Right now our most favorable option is to put like a mobile unit, maybe a modular structure that we can move for a short term," Morris explained.

However, Morris is not the only one grappling with the storm's aftermath. Willie Case, owner of the Wharf House restaurant, also suffered significant losses.

"We're pretty much at a point where some decisions have to be made as to what the logistics are going to remove our buildings and right now I'm in the middle of getting all my belongings out of the restaurant," Case revealed.

According to Capitola City Manager Jaime Goldstein, the city is eagerly awaiting Morris's proposal and is committed to supporting businesses in their recovery efforts. Measures such as waiving building permit fees and assisting with sewage and water permits are being implemented to facilitate the rebuilding process.

"It's all about community. The building can be any shape or form, this is about the community," Morris emphasized, highlighting the importance of community support in overcoming adversity.