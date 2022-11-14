Gunmen rob Stiizy cannabis dispensary in Suisun City; workers held at gunpoint

SUISUN CITY -- Cannabis dispensary workers in Suisun City were tied up and held at gunpoint during a robbery late Sunday evening.

The robbery happened at the Stiizy dispensary at 521 Railroad Avenue. Suisun City police did not confirm the dispensary was the location of the robbery but said in a Facebook post it happened at a store on the 500 block of Railroad Ave.

Dispatchers received a call at about 10:55 p.m. about a vehicle crashing into the fence of the business on that block. Police said while officers were responding, additional information came in that someone had a gun at the location and a possible robbery was in progress.

Surveillance image of robbery at Stiizy cannabis dispensary in Suisun City. Suisun City Police Department

Officers arrived about five minutes after the original call and the suspects were gone, police said. The investigation showed four armed men approached an employee to gain access to the store; after entering the gunmen held the workers at gunpoint and stole products from the dispensary and cash, police said.

The total loss to the business was not immediately disclosed. No injuries were reported.

The robbery was captured by at least one surveillance camera, and police released an image showing three of the suspects, each wearing dark hoodies and masks.

Police urged anyone with information about the robbery to call the Suisun City Police Department Investigations Unit at 707-421-7373.

