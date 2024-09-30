Man accused of BB gun shootings targeting businesses, cars in Campbell

A San Jose man has been arrested on felony vandalism charges following a series of shootings with a BB guns targeting businesses and people's cars, police said.

According to officers, at least 10 different incidents of broken windows from the shootings were reported between Sep. 21 and Sep. 26. Damage from the shootings was estimated at more than $21,700.

"We are very fortunate that no one was injured during these events and continue to encourage our community to report suspicious activity," police said Monday.

With the help of surveillance video and license plate readers, police were able to locate a suspect.

Around 9:40 a.m. Friday, officers executed an arrest warrant on the suspect outside the Bank of America at the Pruneyard Shopping Center. During a search of his vehicle, police said they found a black .44 magnum replica BB gun on the driver's side floorboard, along with a half empty bottle of BBs in the center console.

BB gun that police said was seized during the arrest of a suspect on Sep. 27, 2024. Campbell Police Department

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Frank Vincent Ramos Jr., was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism property and willful discharge of a BB gun in a grossly negligent manner.

Police said Ramos has since posted bail. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charges.