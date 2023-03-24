Caltrans closes 2 eastbound lanes of I-580 to repair Altamont Pass landslide

LIVERMORE -- The afternoon and evening commute for motorists heading east on Interstate 580 through the Altamont Pass can be a regular nightly challenge and a test of one's patience.

It will need to be for at least the next 24 hours.

Caltrans road crews are making a major repair following a landslide that occurred several days ago that affected at least two of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 between North Flynn Road and Grant Line Road in unincorporated Alameda County, east of Livermore.

The situation began as a crack in the pavement but gradually grew worse to become a landslide.

Eastbound traffic over the Altamont Pass on March 23, 2023. Caltrans

On Thursday, three eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 were closed so road crews could make major repairs to the roadway and stabilize and shore up the landslide area. Although that work concluded at 1:30 p.m., the two right lanes of eastbound Interstate 580 will remain closed until at least Friday.

The lane closures are accommodating the road work on the freeway. A Caltrans spokesperson said the work will pave the way toward reopening the freeway with four lanes of traffic.

There are travel alternatives.

Caltrans is encouraging commuters and other travelers to use the Altamont Corridor Express. ACE customer service can be reached from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday at (800) 411-7245.

Signage is in place notifying motorists of the lane closure. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and to expect delays until the lanes are permanently reopened.