Crews rush to repair Highway 580 lanes near Livermore before Friday getaway commute

LIVERMORE -- Repairs to eastbound Interstate Highway 580 east of Livermore, a major artery from the Bay Area to the Central Valley, were further challenging commuters' patience Friday.

Lanes have been closed along a four-lane stretch of roadway through the Altamont Pass just east of North Flynn Road from a worsening landslide next to the eastbound lanes. The slide, which initially caused a huge crack in the roadway, was first reported Monday.

Thursday, three eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 were closed as Caltrans crews made major repairs to the roadway and shored up the landslide area. On Friday morning, KCBS Radio reported a "monster delay" on eastbound 580 as crews worked to finalize repairs.

There is a monster delay leaving #Livermore heading over the #AltamontPass. Only 1 lane is open on eastbound 580 after North Flynn due to emergency #roadwork. Traffic is backed up to First St and getting worse. It is taking drivers well over an hour! #KCBSTraffic Photo: Caltrans pic.twitter.com/lRwlIDaF1F — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) March 24, 2023

While the morning commute is largely westbound, the eastbound traffic Friday morning was backed up all the way to First St. in Livermore and was taking drivers more than an hour to get through the backup, KCBS reported.

Caltrans was hoping to reopen all four eastbound lanes for the Friday getaway traffic, with the lanes shifted to the left away from the landslide and restriped.

#HappeningNow: Crews have begun restriping EB I-580 just east of North Flynn Road in Livermore. Once completed, crews will shift 🛣️ traffic to the left to resume 4 lanes being open. Motorists are encouraged to MOVE OVER and SLOW DOWN as crews are working along the highway. pic.twitter.com/OD4HjEaflk — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) March 24, 2023

Caltrans encouraged commuters and other travelers to use the Altamont Corridor Express. ACE customer service can be reached from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday at (800) 411-7245.

Motorists were advised to use alternate routes and to expect delays until the lanes are permanently reopened.