Cal/OSHA investigating cause of trench collapse that sent worker to hospital

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating a San Mateo construction trench collapse that sent a worker to a hospital Thursday. 

The worker, a man in his 30s, was in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to San Mateo police. 

However, fire officials in San Mateo on Thursday had reported that the construction worker was in critical condition.

A Cal/OSHA spokesperson said the cause of the collapse was still under investigation. 

The man, employed by a private company, was working on a sewer line at a home in the 300 block of West 41st Avenue when the trench collapsed, partially burying him in at least 10 feet of dirt just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department and San Mateo police.   

Rescue crews spent nearly an hour getting him out and had to bring in special equipment, said Deputy Fire Chief Robert Marshall.

