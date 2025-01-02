California's first snow survey of 2025 shows near average snowpack, but more is needed

California water officials conduct first snow survey of the season California water officials conduct first snow survey of the season 00:32

California water officials reported a good start to the snowpack in the Sierra Nevada but are also saying more snow is needed through the rest of winter to stay on track.

In the first snow survey of the year at the Phillips Station, the California Department of Water Resources said the area currently sits at 91 percent of its average. The survey revealed a snow depth of 24 inches and nine inches of snow water.

Looking statewide, the DWR says California is at 108 percent of average for early January. Electronic readings revealed a snow water equivalent of nearly 11 inches.

A year ago, the DWR said the state was at 28 percent.

The strong start to the season comes after record-breaking heat from the summer carried into the fall. Things started to change when an atmospheric river broke multiple rainfall records in Northern California and a series of storms in December added to those totals.

Despite the near-average numbers, officials are saying more snow is needed throughout the winter.

"While our snowpack looks good now, we have a long way until April when our water supply picture will be more complete," said DWR director Karla Nemeth. "Extreme shifts between dry and wet conditions are continuing this winter and if the past several years are any indication, anything could happen between now and April and we need to be prepared."

Back in 2022, January's snowpack was well above average but the state dried out for the rest of the winter, erasing those early totals.

But California's reservoirs are sitting at a healthy spot after two consecutive years with above-average snowfall. Statewide, reservoirs are at 121 perfect of average, the DWR says.

California's largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is 130 percent above the historical average while the state's second-largest reservoir, Lake Oroville, is 126 percent above the historical average.

The DWR conducts monthly snow surveys at the Phillips Station from January through April, sometimes in May. The next survey is scheduled for Feb. 3.