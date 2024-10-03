Sacramento ties record for hottest temperature ever in October as late-season heatwave continues

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento tied the record for the hottest day ever in the month of October on Wednesday and more triple-digit heat is in the forecast again on Thursday as a late-season heatwave makes its presence in Northern California.

Wednesday's record-breaking heat

On Wednesday, Sacramento hit 102 degrees, tying a record for the hottest day ever recorded in the month of October.

Stockton, Modesto and Vacaville observed record heat on Wednesday, with Stockton seeing a high of 105 degrees.

Records are within reach again on Thursday for Places like Sacramento, Modesto, Stockton, Marysville and Vacaville as temperatures are forecasted to be in the low 100s again.

This has caused a heat advisory to be extended to 11 p.m. Friday.

Cooling centers

The cooling center at the Outreach and Engagement Center on Auburn Boulevard will remain open through 8 a.m. Friday, extending its operations for 24 hours.

SacRT is providing free rides to the cooling center on fixed bus and light rail routes. Just show this flyer to get the free ride.

When does it cool down?

Northern California will continue to see the heat through the weekend, with some areas seeing triple-digit heat again.

But by early next week, temperatures will begin to drop and return to near-seasonal temperatures by mid-week.