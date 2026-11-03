Where can you vote in California? How to find your polling place for the 2026 midterm elections

Voters in California can cast their ballot in person, mail it or drop it off at designated locations for the 2026 midterms.

Here's what to know about where you can cast your ballot or drop it off.

How to find your polling place for the 2026 midterms in California

Voters can check the back page of the sample ballot booklet they received to find the address of their polling place. If you no longer have your booklet, contact the county elections office or call the Secretary of State's toll-free voter hotline at 1-800-345-8683.

The Secretary of State's online tool also allows voters to enter their address to search for their polling place and other nearby vote centers, if applicable.

Where can you drop off mail-in ballots for the 2026 midterms in California?

Voters who need to drop off their mail-in ballot can do so at various secure boxes. The Secretary of State's website has a search tool that lists drop boxes across the county, or in a voter's city or ZIP code.

Voters dropping off a ballot should make sure to do so by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Can you vote anywhere in your county?

Voters who live in one of California's 30 counties that participate in the Voter's Choice Act may vote anywhere in their county. Those counties are:

Alameda

Amador

Butte

Calaveras

El Dorado

Fresno

Humboldt

Imperial

Kings

Los Angeles

Madera

Marin

Mariposa

Merced

Napa

Nevada

Orange

Placer

Riverside

Sacramento

San Benito

San Diego

San Mateo

Santa Clara

Santa Cruz

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Tuolumne

Ventura

Yolo

California residents who don't live in a Voter's Choice Act county should contact their elections office for more information.

Can you register to vote at the same place where you submit your ballot?

Yes, people who want to vote but need to register or re-register may do so at their county elections office, polling place, or at a vote center.