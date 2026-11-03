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You can still register to vote on Election Day 2026 in California. Here's how.

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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California allows same-day voter registration for those who want to vote for the first time in the 2026 midterms but missed the Oct. 19 registration deadline. 

Here's what you need to know about registering on Election Day and how to check if you are registered to vote.

What happens if you miss the voter registration deadline in California? 

People who miss the California voter registration deadline can still vote in the 2026 midterms. They will have to participate in same-day registration at their polling place, vote center or elections office, and will have their ballot counted once the verification process is completed.

Who is eligible to register to vote in California? 

People who want to register to vote in California must meet the following eligibility requirements. 

  • Be a U.S. citizen and a California resident
  • Be 18 or older on Election Day
  • Must not currently be serving a state or federal prison term for the conviction of a felony
  • Must not currently be found mentally incompetent to vote by a court

People who will be 18 on Election Day can pre-register when they are 16 or 17. They will then be automatically registered to vote when they turn 18. Online registration deadlines still apply.

If you register to vote on Election Day, can you vote in California's 2026 midterm elections?

Yes, if you register to vote on Election Day, you will be able to cast a provisional ballot. The ballot will be counted once a county elections office completes the voter registration verification process. 

How to register to vote on Election Day in California

California residents who want to cast a ballot for the first time but who missed the registration deadline can still register to vote at a polling place, county elections office or vote center under state law. 

To register on Election Day, you will need to present a valid form of identification such as a state ID, California driver's license, U.S. passport, student or military ID that shows a name and photograph, utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or government check, or official mail from a government agency, such as the voting sample ballot booklet. 

What do you need to register to vote on Election Day? 

Prospective voters will need to bring an acceptable form of identification in order to register to vote. The following are accepted forms of valid ID: 

  • Copy of a recent utility bill
  • Sample ballot booklet they received from their county elections office
  • A document sent by a government agency
  • Passport
  • Driver's license
  • Official California ID
  • Student identification card showing name and photograph
  • Military ID

How often do you need to register to vote in California?

Voters typically only need to register once, and they will be able to vote in local and state elections. Re-registration is needed in the following scenarios:

  • Change of name 
  • Change of political party preference
  • Change of California address

How long does it take to register to vote in California? 

Registering to vote can be done same day in California on Election Day or online before the registration deadline. A registration application can also be mailed or dropped off in person. People should allow several business days for an application to be processed. 

How to know if you're registered to vote in California

To check your voter registration status, use the Secretary of State's online search toolcall your county elections office or check online through its website. 

County election office contact information

AlamedaAlameda County Elections Office website  or (510) 272-6933
Alpine(530) 694-2281
Amador(209) 223-6465
Butte(530) 552-3400, option 1
Calaveras(209) 754-6376
Colusa(530) 458-0500
Contra CostaContra Costa County website or (925) 335-7800
Del Norte(707) 464-7216
El Dorado(530) 621-7480
Fresno(559) 600-8683
Glenn(530) 934-6414
Humboldt(707) 445-7481
Imperial(442) 265-1060
Inyo(760) 878-0224
Kern(661) 868-3590
Kings(559) 852-4401
Lake(707) 263-2372
Lassen(530) 251-8217
Los Angeles(800) 815-2666
Madera(559) 675-7720
Marin(415) 473-6456
Mariposa(209) 966-2007
Mendocino(707) 234-6819
Merced(209) 385-7541
Modoc(530) 233-6200
Mono(760) 932-5537
Monterey(831) 796-1499
Napa(707) 253-4321
Nevada(530) 265-1298
OrangeOrange County website or (714) 567-7600
Placer(530) 886-5650
Plumas(530) 283-6256
Riverside(951) 486-7200
Sacramento(916) 875-6451
San Benito(831) 636-4016
San Bernardino

(909) 387-8300

San DiegoSan Diego County website or (858) 565-5800
San FranciscoSan Francisco County website or (415) 554-4375
San Joaquin(209) 468-8683
San Luis Obispo(805) 781-5228
San MateoSan Mateo County website or (650) 312-5222
Santa Barbara(805) 568-2200
Santa Clara(408) 299-8683
Santa Cruz(831) 454-2060
ShastaShasta County website or (530) 225-5730
Sierra(530) 289-3295
Siskiyou(530) 842-8084
Solano(707) 784-6675
Sonoma(707) 565-6800
Stanislaus(209) 525-5200
Sutter(530) 822-7122
Tehama(530) 527-8190
Trinity(530) 623-1220
Tulare(559) 839-2100
Tuolumne(209) 533-5570
Ventura(805) 654-2664
Yolo(530) 666-8133
Yuba(530) 749-7855

Credit: California Secretary of State's Office

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