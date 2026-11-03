You can still register to vote on Election Day 2026 in California. Here's how.

California allows same-day voter registration for those who want to vote for the first time in the 2026 midterms but missed the Oct. 19 registration deadline.

Here's what you need to know about registering on Election Day and how to check if you are registered to vote.

What happens if you miss the voter registration deadline in California?

People who miss the California voter registration deadline can still vote in the 2026 midterms. They will have to participate in same-day registration at their polling place, vote center or elections office, and will have their ballot counted once the verification process is completed.

Who is eligible to register to vote in California?

People who want to register to vote in California must meet the following eligibility requirements.

Be a U.S. citizen and a California resident

Be 18 or older on Election Day

Must not currently be serving a state or federal prison term for the conviction of a felony

Must not currently be found mentally incompetent to vote by a court

People who will be 18 on Election Day can pre-register when they are 16 or 17. They will then be automatically registered to vote when they turn 18. Online registration deadlines still apply.

If you register to vote on Election Day, can you vote in California's 2026 midterm elections?

Yes, if you register to vote on Election Day, you will be able to cast a provisional ballot. The ballot will be counted once a county elections office completes the voter registration verification process.

How to register to vote on Election Day in California

California residents who want to cast a ballot for the first time but who missed the registration deadline can still register to vote at a polling place, county elections office or vote center under state law.

To register on Election Day, you will need to present a valid form of identification such as a state ID, California driver's license, U.S. passport, student or military ID that shows a name and photograph, utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or government check, or official mail from a government agency, such as the voting sample ballot booklet.

What do you need to register to vote on Election Day?

Prospective voters will need to bring an acceptable form of identification in order to register to vote. The following are accepted forms of valid ID:

Copy of a recent utility bill

Sample ballot booklet they received from their county elections office

A document sent by a government agency

Passport

Driver's license

Official California ID

Student identification card showing name and photograph

Military ID

How often do you need to register to vote in California?

Voters typically only need to register once, and they will be able to vote in local and state elections. Re-registration is needed in the following scenarios:

Change of name

Change of political party preference

Change of California address

How long does it take to register to vote in California?

Registering to vote can be done same day in California on Election Day or online before the registration deadline. A registration application can also be mailed or dropped off in person. People should allow several business days for an application to be processed.

How to know if you're registered to vote in California

To check your voter registration status, use the Secretary of State's online search tool, call your county elections office or check online through its website.

County election office contact information

Credit: California Secretary of State's Office