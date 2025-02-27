Retakes offered to California Bar exam takers after widespread issues reported with new test

The State Bar of California has announced that retakes of the state's new bar exam will be offered as test takers reported numerous issues with the two-day test used to license attorneys.

Following the first day of the test on Tuesday, the State Bar announced that a makeup opportunity was scheduled for March 3 and 4 for those who "experienced technical issues beyond your control" and those who were unable to complete the test.

The State Bar said it would need to assess the administration of the second day of the test on Wednesday to determine final remediation measures.

"We understand the uncertainty this situation creates, and we are committed to providing clear guidance as soon as possible. We will share further updates as soon as they are available," the bar said.

Issues that the bar noted in its statement included test takers being unable to cut and paste in the Performance Test. Others were disconnected from the test and could not complete essay questions.

A test taker told Reuters that the exam "simply was not ready" after his testing location in San Francisco had become chaotic due to interrupting proctors, crashing computers, and an internet outage. The location reportedly had about 1,500 people taking the test.

The news organization said the new exam was fast-tracked by the State Bar last August, which gives the option of testing in-person or remotely under online proctors. The test also does not contain components of the national bar exam, which California has used for decades.

Ahead of the new exam's launch, the bar offered full refunds to those who withdrew from the February test and to take the July bar exam for free after what it described as a "tumultuous few weeks" involving the rollout. People who failed the February exam would also have testing fees waived for the July exam.

"This new exam has not rolled out the way it should have, and we, the Board, apologize along with State Bar leadership and staff," the organization said in a statement on Feb. 21.

"We recognize that the goal of all applicants is to pass this exam, and compensation of any kind falls short for some. Please know that the Board of Trustees stands firm in our desire for process and institutional accountability, and we will continue to work toward resolving these issues in the short and long term," the bar added.