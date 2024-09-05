California seeks developers to create AI solutions for state's homeless, housing issues

SACRAMENTO – California is looking for developers to create generative artificial intelligence solutions to help with the state's housing and homeless issues, as well as help analyze the state's budget.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement Thursday comes after he said the state could soon turn to generative AI tools to help reduce traffic jams, make roads safer and provide tax guidance.

Now, he's looking to potentially use it to ease homelessness and connect people to treatment. Newsom's office says the tools could help local jurisdictions identify real-time access to treatment and shelter bed availability.

Generative AI could help the state's housing issue by collecting more data and accountability by creating insights into permits and development decisions.

The Governor signed a budget to close an estimated $46.8 billion deficit earlier this year. Newsom's office looks to potentially use generative AI to help analyze the budget across state programs. He says this could lead to more efficient policy and deployment of state budget resources.

"We'll deploy every tool to address some of the most vexing issues of our time, including the housing and homelessness crisis," Newsom said.

The state partnered with five companies to create generative AI tools using technologies developed by tech giants like Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Google-backed Anthropic.

"The innovator community jumped at the chance to partner with the state to explore if GenAI can benefit our residents and our workforce," said Government Operations Agency Secretary Amy Tong.

Developers can present their AI solutions later this month, which will allow the state to identify the current marketplace.

Newsom signed an executive order last year that required the state to start exploring responsible ways to incorporate generative AI by this summer. Then in January, the state asked companies to come up with generative AI tools for public services.

California lawmakers just passed legislation that would require companies to comply with certain rules in developing AI models, including being able to shut a model down. Newsom has until the end of the month to sign it into law or veto it.