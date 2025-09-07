California politician John Burton, who helped shape state's Democratic Party, dies at 92

Former Congressman John Burton, who had an outsized influence on California politics and helped shape the state's Democratic Party since the 1960s, has died, a family spokesperson confirmed. He was 92.

Burton was active in politics for over 60 years, and in that time, he served as a U.S. congressman, California assemblymember, President pro Tempore of the California State Senate, and chairman of the California Democratic Party.

"He believed that if you're in a position of power or influence the most important thing you could do is help those with the least. Protecting the underdog, the poor, the disabled, and workers was always his top priority," Burton's family said.

In a statement, Gov. Gavin Newsom said flags would be flown at half-staff in Burton's honor and that he would posthumously induct Burton into the California Hall of Fame.

"When it comes to California politics, there was no one like John Burton. A legendary powerhouse that breathed life into our party and fought for a better California for everyone — uniting Democrats across race, belief, and background. His candor, passion, and empathy were contagious. May his legacy of courage and conviction live on in each of us. Rest in peace, my friend," Newsom said on X.

There was no greater champion for the poor, the bullied, the disabled, and forgotten Californians than John Burton.



His legacy is not only written in the policies he helped enact, but in the countless lives he touched and uplifted, including my own. pic.twitter.com/dccRb2wxAH — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) September 7, 2025

Multiple California politicians have issued statements on Burton's passing, including Sen. Alex Padilla and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

"From his decades of service and leadership in the State Legislature, and as Chair of the California Democratic Party, Burton shaped California's progressive legacy for generations. He led the fight to expand access to health care, strengthened protections for workers, increased funding for education, and helped establish our state as a national example for civil rights and environmental protection, while fiercely advocating for these core California values on the federal stage in the U.S. House of Representatives," Padilla said.

Our nation has lost a ferocious champion for working families.



John Burton was a towering progressive warrior and dear friend whose big heart, sharp mind and boundless fight for justice shaped California and America.



Paul and I mourn his passing with love for his family. pic.twitter.com/Oobb6u4S55 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 7, 2025

"Our nation has lost a ferocious champion for working families. John Burton was a towering progressive warrior and dear friend whose big heart, sharp mind and boundless fight for justice shaped California and America. Paul and I mourn his passing with love for his family," Pelosi said on X.

Burton, she pointed out, had played a central role in launching her political career.

"Personally, I will forever be grateful to John for managing my very first campaign for Congress in 1987, to fill the seat that belonged first to his brother, Philip, and then his sister-in-law, Sala. And for more than three decades in the Congress, I was blessed to have John as a source of wise counsel, sound judgement and brash humor – and he always served as a constant reinvigoration of my inspiration to carry on the fight For The People," Pelosi said.

In the family's statement, they added that Burton, even after leaving office, continued to serve his community.

"Dad refused to quit working. He chaired the state Democratic Party and founded the John Burton Advocates for Youth which focuses on improving the state's foster care program. He would say, a lot of these kids never had a chance – we need to do what we can to improve their options," Kimiko Burton said.

The family said plans for a celebration of life are pending.