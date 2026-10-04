California man accused of impregnating teen daughter in infant death case arrested in Mexico

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that the man suspected of sexually abusing and impregnating his 14-year-old daughter has been arrested in Mexico.

Sheriff Tina Nieto said Diana Galvez Ortega was rescued safely by Mexican law enforcement, and her father, Sergio Galvez Perez, was arrested during the rescue operation.

Perez is wanted on suspicion of incest, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, lewd acts with a minor, unlawful sexual intercourse, child concealment and child endangerment, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies first began looking for Perez and the teen girl after the remains of an infant were found on the side of a Monterey County road on Aug. 1. Investigators eventually identified Perez and the teen girl and said they were wanted in connection with the infant's death.

While investigators had initially said the teen girl had a warrant, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office said no charging decision had been made.

"We recognize that the 14-year-old is a victim of her father's abuse. No child should ever have to endure such horrific circumstances," the DA's office said in a statement on Sept. 2.

Nieto, on Sunday, said Perez was in possession of narcotics when he was found and that they would be holding a press conference at a later date.

"Mexican authorities are aware of the pending charges against him in Monterey County for crimes committed against Diana. Diana is safe and is currently in the care of local authorities in Mexico," Nieto said.

Back in August, the sheriff's office said they arrested the teen girl's mother on suspicion of child endangerment and identified her as 36-year-old Ofelia Garcia Ortega. She was released after posting bail.