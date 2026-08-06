Monterey sheriff releases photos of vehicle linked to dead infant found along roadside

Authorities in Monterey County are seeking information and have released photos of a vehicle possibly linked to an infant who was found dead off the side of a roadway over the weekend.

First responders were called to a location on Struve Road, near Highway 1 north of Moss Landing, around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday after receiving reports about the infant. Arriving firefighters pronounced the child dead at the scene.

During the investigation, the sheriff's office said a beige 2010 Mercury Milan four-door sedan with California license plate 6HCR883 may be connected to the case. The sedan has been located and recovered by investigators.

On Thursday, deputies released photos of the vehicle.

The sheriff's office is urging anyone who may have seen the vehicle or who may have spoken to anyone inside the vehicle on Saturday or Sunday to come forward, particularly in the area of Struve Road, surrounding communities, or in Salinas.

Deputies are also seeking anyone who may have dash camera, surveillance or other video footage that may help investigators.

Information can be sent to Detective Sgt. Nicholas Kennedy at 831-755-3773 or Detective Richard Geng at 831-759-7279.