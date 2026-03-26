15 California communities given "final warning" by Newsom over housing law violations

More than a dozen cities and counties across California were given a "final warning" from state officials Wednesday, saying they have failed to properly plan for additional new homes amid the state's lack of affordable housing.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced Wednesday that the state's Department of Housing and Community Development issued notices to the communities, who have 30 days to respond.

"I'm disappointed on behalf of the state and the people of California that after years of effort, we still have communities that aren't meeting the needs of their residents," Newsom said in a statement.

Jurisdictions that received the notices stretched across the state, from Half Moon Bay in the San Francisco Bay Area, to Montclair in Southern California. Two counties in the Central Valley, Kings and Merced, also received notices.

Communities That Received Notice Of Violation:

Atwater

Avenal

California City

Corcoran

Escalon

Half Moon Bay

Hanford

Kings County

Lemoore

Merced County

Montclair

Oakdale

Patterson

Ridgecrest

Turlock

Officials said the communities were more than two years behind schedule on their housing plans, also known as a "housing element." Under state housing law, communities are required to submit plans that demonstrate how they intend to meet regional housing needs for residents at all income levels.

"There's no carve-out here. No community gets a pass when it comes to addressing homelessness or creating more housing access. We'll keep pushing forward by enforcing the law, fighting NIMBY actions, and holding local governments accountable, because every Californian deserves a place to call home," the governor added.

Communities that do not comply with the notice may face further action and a potential lawsuit, officials said.

According to the Department of Housing and Community Development, 92% of cities and counties (480 in total) have adopted a final housing element and related zoning changes necessary to comply with state law. Another 22 communities are expected to finalize their housing plans in the next two months.