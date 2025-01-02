California Gov. Gavin Newsom announces increase in paid family leave and disability benefits

Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday morning announced an increase to paid family leave and disability benefits for California residents on claims filed in the new year.

The benefit increase that goes into effect with the full implementation of the 2022 law SB 951 "will make it significantly more affordable for workers to take time off for pregnancy, childbirth, recovery from illness or injury, or to care for seriously ill family members. It will also help families bond with new children or support loved ones during military deployment abroad," according to the release issued by the governor's office.

Eligible workers earning less than $63,000 a year will now be able to receive up to 90% of their pay while on leave. Those who make above that threshold will receive 70% of their income. The change in the state's family leave and disability benefits policy applies to new claims filed on or after January 1, 2025.

Workers can receive up to 52 weeks of disability benefits and up to eight weeks of paid family leave benefits

"Expanded paid family leave benefits are about making it easier for Californians to care for themselves, bond with a new child, and care for their families without worrying about how they'll pay the bills," Newsom was quoted as saying in the release. "This is another example of California leading the way in supporting workers, creating a more affordable California, and building more opportunity for all."

Newsom also posted a video to the official California governor social media accounts.

Parents shouldn't have to choose between caring for their newborn or rushing back to work to make rent.



Beginning this year, California's Paid Family Leave program is expanding. pic.twitter.com/OwBdv8r4H2 — Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 2, 2025

The announcement noted that "claims filed in 2024 will continue at the 2024 rates of 60-70% of weekly wages."

More information on paid family leave eligibility and how to file claims can be found on the California Employment Development Department website.