California's Clean Air Vehicle carpool sticker program set to end in September

EV vehicles could lose access to freeway carpool lanes in October

EV vehicles could lose access to freeway carpool lanes in October

EV vehicles could lose access to freeway carpool lanes in October

Drivers of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids across California will soon lose privileges to drive in the carpool lane solo, as the Clean Air Vehicle Decal program is set to end next month.

According to the California Air Resources Board and the Department of Motor Vehicles, the last day to apply for a decal is Aug. 29. Decals will no longer be valid after Sep. 30.

Officials said the program is ending due to the federal government not extending authorization for California and other states to issue decals. California officials had originally planned to extend the decal program through 2027.

"While the federal government gives the DMV the authority to create the CAVD program, the state must follow federal regulations that are expiring," the agency posted on its website.

Beginning Oct. 1, drivers with the stickers must meet posted occupancy requirements to use the carpool lane or risk fines. Along with the end of the privilege of driving in the carpool lane solo, drivers with the stickers will no longer receive discounted tolls.

"The federal government's decision to eliminate this smart and popular program will hurt hundreds of thousands of California drivers, and these drivers will have to pay the price," a DMV spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News Bay Area. "It's a lose-lose situation and the state is now looking at other options to provide this service to Californians."

Vehicles that are eligible for the stickers include electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen-powered cars, trucks and SUVs.

California's clean air carpool sticker program dates back more than two decades.

In 2004, the state approved issuing stickers to help promote the development of hybrid vehicles, a new technology at the time. The hybrid decals were limited to 85,000 vehicles and the original stickers expired in 2011.