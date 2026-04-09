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Vehicle fire blocks eastbound bore of Caldecott Tunnel in Orinda

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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A severe traffic alert has been issued for the eastbound direction of the Caldecott Tunnel due to a crash and vehicle fire Thursday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a collision between two vehicles took place shortly after 1:30 p.m. The incident led to all eastbound lanes of the tunnel being shut down.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.    

As of about 2:30 p.m., the eastbound left bore is closed, while the eastbound right bore is open. Both westbound bores of the tunnel are open.

Officials did not provide an estimate on when all lanes of the tunnel would reopen to traffic.

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