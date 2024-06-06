Caldecott Tunnel eastbound bore undergoing overnight closures after vehicle fire

An eastbound bore of the Caldecott Tunnel will be closed overnight on three nights next week for maintenance work following a vehicle fire inside the bore earlier this week, according to Caltrans.

Bore No. 2, the left of the two eastbound tunnels that connect Orinda and Oakland on state Highway 24, will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, as well as at the same time the next two nights.

Crews will be cleaning out soot in the tunnel that was left by the vehicle fire this past Tuesday, Caltrans spokesperson Pedro Quintana said.

The fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m., prompting the closure of Bore 2 and a lane of eastbound Bore 1 for nearly three hours that day. All lanes reopened in both tunnels by about 12:40 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Bore 1 and the two westbound bores will remain open during the Bore 2 overnight closures next week.