Vehicle fire in Caldecott Tunnel temporarily closes eastbound bore

An eastbound bore of the Caldecott Tunnel was temporarily closed Tuesday morning because of a vehicle fire, the California Highway Patrol said.

The car fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. and blocked Bore 2, the left of the two eastbound bores connecting Oakland and Orinda on State Route 24.

#CaldecottTunnel Highway 24 eastbound there's a truck fire in the left tunnel... traffic getting through in the right tunnel only... traffic is backed up beyond Highway 13. #Oakland #Orinda #KCBSTraffic — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) June 4, 2024

At about 10:35 a.m., Caltrans said all eastbound lanes of State Route 24 at the Caldecott Tunnel were blocked as Bore #1 was used to clear Bore #2 of traffic. The right bore reopened about 20 minutes later but the left bore remained blocked.

As of 12:33 p.m., the eastbound middle bore was reopened and all lanes cleared, but residual delays persisted.

There was no immediate word on what caused the vehicle fire. No injuries were reported.