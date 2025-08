Cal Fire crews responded to a fire in Sunol on Tuesday, according to the agency's incident page.

The fire began near Calaveras Road and Indian Creek Road just before 4 p.m.

Firefighters are battling a 10 acre fire near Calaveras Rd X Welch Creek Rd in Sunol (Alameda County). #CalaverasFire #CALFIRESCU@AlamedaCoFire @incidentcommandphotography pic.twitter.com/fRB0jOHOgW — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 6, 2025

Around 5:20 p.m., Cal Fire SCU said the fire had burned about 15 acres, and that crews had reached 50% containment.