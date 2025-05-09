Watch CBS News
California

Cal Fire debuts a new AI tool for Californians seeking wildfire information

By Melanie Corry

/ CBS San Francisco

NASA researchers working on technology to improve aerial firefighting
NASA researchers working on technology to improve aerial firefighting 03:26

People looking for information on California wildfires can now get help from artificial intelligence.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the new 'Ask CAL FIRE' chatbot, which is now live on Cal Fire's website.

"In an era of fast-moving wildfires, fast-moving information is essential," said CAL FIRE Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler. 
"Tools like this help ensure Californians from all walks of life get the guidance they need to stay safe and informed."

The chatbot is powered by AI and will not connect users to a representative. 

Newsom's office said it is designed to answer commonly asked questions and to direct users to Cal Fire web pages for more in-depth information. The chatbot can also give information on fires in the state that have burned 10 acres or more.

The governor said tools like the chatbot are important as the state moves into fire season.

"California is harnessing technology and innovation to help people when it matters most. Ahead of peak wildfire season, we're launching a new chatbot that will connect Californians with real-time information and resources in the language they speak. This is yet another way we're transforming government to better serve people," Newsom said Friday.

Cal Fire already uses AI to monitor their more than 1,000 wildfire cameras.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.