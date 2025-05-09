Cal Fire debuts a new AI tool for Californians seeking wildfire information

People looking for information on California wildfires can now get help from artificial intelligence.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the new 'Ask CAL FIRE' chatbot, which is now live on Cal Fire's website.

"In an era of fast-moving wildfires, fast-moving information is essential," said CAL FIRE Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler.

"Tools like this help ensure Californians from all walks of life get the guidance they need to stay safe and informed."

The chatbot is powered by AI and will not connect users to a representative.

Newsom's office said it is designed to answer commonly asked questions and to direct users to Cal Fire web pages for more in-depth information. The chatbot can also give information on fires in the state that have burned 10 acres or more.

The governor said tools like the chatbot are important as the state moves into fire season.

"California is harnessing technology and innovation to help people when it matters most. Ahead of peak wildfire season, we're launching a new chatbot that will connect Californians with real-time information and resources in the language they speak. This is yet another way we're transforming government to better serve people," Newsom said Friday.

Cal Fire already uses AI to monitor their more than 1,000 wildfire cameras.