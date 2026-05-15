BTS fans make K-pop pilgrimage to Stanford Stadium ahead of boy bands' 3-night stand

Bay Area fans of the K-pop superstar group BTS flocked swarmed Stanford University more than 24 hours before the first of three shows on campus.

On Friday, the line to purchase BTS merchandise wrapped around the athletic track – twice – and beyond, with people camping out to be the first to buy merch since Thursday.

"For merchandise, I just spent $1,200. Yeah," said BTS fan Miguel. "It's because I'm getting a few for my friends and family members."

The three-night run at Stanford Stadium is the only Northern California visit of the Arirang World Tour which began April 9, the first world tour after the singers finished their mandatory Korean military service. The seven members of the group began their military service in 2022 and 2023, and during their hiatus, some members also worked on their solo musical careers.

It's the first BTS concert in the Bay Area since 2018 at then-Oracle Arena in Oakland.

The three shows on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday at Stanford Stadium are sold out for the 50,000-seat venue. Local spending at hotels, restaurants and transportation is also expected to generate millions in state and local tax revenues.

K-pop boy band BTS perform onstage during comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, 2026 in Seoul, South Korea. Kim Hong-Ji - Pool / Getty Images

BTS is considered one of the most, if not the most, popular band of any genre today. A report showed they contribute $4.5 billion annually to South Korea's GDP, have surpassed 40 billion Spotify streams, and have more followers on Instagram, TikTok and X than any other musical group.

The group's management agency said BTS's Arirang album sold 3.98 million copies on its first day of release, while the music video for the title track "SWIM" surpassed 40 million views online on the first day.

One fan at Stanford Stadium on Friday described just what BTS music means to her.

"They just want everyone to just love themselves and to be happy, and in their music, just talks all about that," said BTS fan Rosa. "They're very vulnerable about their lyrics and how they just talk about themselves and what they're going through."

The Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority will have extra buses deployed to handle the crowds this weekend and Tuesday, with several decorated in BTS imagery in honor of the tour. Bus routes will be rerouted up to three hours before the 5:30 concert time. Shuttle service will also be available to drop fans in front of the stadium.