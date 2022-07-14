Brush fire burns along Interstate 280 in Cupertino
CUPERTINO -- A brush fire in Cupertino was impacting traffic on Interstate Highway 280 Thursday afternoon.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office tweeted that deputies were assisting the county fire department in the area of northbound I-280 at state Highway 85.
KCBS Radio said the fire started on the right shoulder of northbound I-280. Images showed smoke spreading across highway lanes.
As of 2:14 p.m., KCBS reported that smoke from the fire was still slowing traffic on northbound 280.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
