Brush fire burns along Interstate 280 in Cupertino

CUPERTINO -- A brush fire in Cupertino was impacting traffic on Interstate Highway 280 Thursday afternoon.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office tweeted that deputies were assisting the county fire department in the area of northbound I-280 at state Highway 85.

KCBS Radio said the fire started on the right shoulder of northbound I-280. Images showed smoke spreading across highway lanes.

Deputies are currently assisting @sccfiredept and #CHP with a fire in the area of northbound Interstate 280 at Highway 85 in #Cupertino.



Please use alternate routes. Drive safe! 🚔🚒🚨 pic.twitter.com/Z9RMvyDuyb — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) July 14, 2022

As of 2:14 p.m., KCBS reported that smoke from the fire was still slowing traffic on northbound 280.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.