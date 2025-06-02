Broken concrete on Richmond-San Rafael bridge prompts emergency repairs, traffic delays

Emergency roadwork on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge prompted a severe traffic alert Monday for both westbound and eastbound directions, which was expected to impact the afternoon commute, authorities said.

Caltrans said in a social media post just after noon Monday that maintenance crews discovered concrete on a portion of the bridge's upper deck that was breaking up near the western end of the bridge. The discovery led Caltrans to close the No. 2 lane on the upper deck and the No. 2 and No. 3 lanes on the lower deck for repairs to the roadway. The No. 1 lane was to remain open in both directions.

🚨 Emergency Deck Repairs on I-580 Richmond-San Rafael Bridge 🛠️ Lanes 2 & 3 CLOSED EB & Lane 2 WB due to spalling concrete

✅ Lane 1 OPEN both directions

🕐 Expect delays – use alternate routes

📍 Near Pier #25

📲 Updates: @511SFBay | QuickMap: https://t.co/gf3sMq5Zuk pic.twitter.com/kfqsSFtEWB — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) June 2, 2025



Caltrans said the work to fix the roadway could take several hours to complete.

The agency and the California Highway Patrol said motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes between Richmond and San Rafael.