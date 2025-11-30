Brock Purdy leads 49ers to 26-8 victory over Browns, spoiling Shedeur Sanders' home debut

Brock Purdy promised his San Francisco 49ers teammates he would have fun and celebrate if he scored during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

He delivered on his promise, not only showing that he is a talented quarterback, but also pretty adept when it comes to dancing.

Purdy doing the Dougie after scoring on a 2-yard keeper late in the third quarter was one of the highlights of San Francisco's 26-8 victory. The QB also passed for a touchdown as the 49ers spoiled Shedeur Sanders' first home start.

"I thought it was pretty good. He had pressure on him to do it. He couldn't let his teammates down," coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Cleveland took an 8-7 lead late in the second quarter when Sanders hooked up with Harold Fannin Jr. for a 34-yard touchdown and Quinshon Judkins' run added the 2-point conversion. But San Francisco (9-4) scored the next 19 points in its third consecutive win.

All three of San Francisco's touchdowns came on short fields — two the result of recovering turnovers and another after a 66-yard punt return by Skyy Moore.

One of those TDs was Purdy's bootleg with 1:29 remaining in the third, extending San Francisco's lead to 17-9. It was the fifth-year quarterback's first rushing score of the season and No. 9 for his career.

"Once I got to the end zone I was there by myself for a little bit and I was like 'alright, Dougie,'" said Purdy, who completed 16 of 29 for 168 yards.

Purdy said he always has been able to do the Dougie, but he hadn't done it until Sunday, which happened in front of Cleveland's Dawg Pound section.

"He was really good at it, and I was surprised. A white guy has a little motion," tight end George Kittle said.

Second-half struggles for Sanders

Sanders completed eight of his first 11 passes, but struggled in the second half, as Cleveland generated only 76 offensive yards after halftime.

"We ran the ball very well. And when we got in certain passing situations and field position, everything like that, it wasn't the best," said Sanders, who was 16-of-25 passing for 149 yards and a touchdown while being sacked three times.

Judkins had 91 yards rushing on 23 carries, along with three receptions for 18 yards.

Niners take advantage of Browns' mistakes

San Francisco started its second drive at the Cleveland 16 after Moore's long punt return. The Niners capped a six-play drive when Christian McCaffrey went 2 yards up the middle on third-and-goal with 8:12 remaining in the first quarter.

"We were hoping we could get some turnovers and some big plays from special teams, which we got a huge one with Skyy on the return," Shanahan said. "When you play that way, just eventually you're going to get the points."

The Niners scored on Purdy's run after they got the ball on the Browns 32 when Luke Gifford recovered a fumble by Fannin after the rookie tight end lined up under center on fourth-and-1.

A muffed punt by Cleveland's Gage Larvadain at the Cleveland 18 set up Jennings' score six plays later.

"There's going to be things that we can clean up, but you can't play that way. Putting a good team on a short field that many times," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Fast finish to first half

Cleveland scored on Fannin's TD with 39 seconds left in the first half. Fannin caught Sanders' pass at the 9 near the left sideline after Gifford lost coverage and then outmuscled Renardo Green and Ji'Ayir Brown to get into the end zone.

After San Francisco was called for too many players in the huddle, Judkins ran it up the middle on a direct snap out of shotgun for the conversion.

The Niners regained the lead when Matt Gay's 25-yard field goal on the last play of the first half hit the left upright and bounced in. Purdy was 3 of 5 for 58 yards on the drive, including a 33-yard pass that Kittle caught at the Cleveland 7, outmuscling Browns safety Ronnie Hickman for the ball.

Held in check

McCaffrey, who came in leading the league in scrimmage yards, was held to his second-lowest total of the season.

San Francisco's star running back finished with 74 scrimmage yards (53 rushing, 21 receiving), with most of his yards coming in the second half.

Another sack for Garrett

Myles Garrett extended his NFL-leading sack to total to 19 by taking down Purdy in the fourth quarter. It is also the sixth straight game where Garrett has recorded a sack.

The All-Pro pass rusher needs four sacks to surpass the 22 1/2 by Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, who did it in 2001 with the New York Giants, and Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt, who tied it in 2021.

Injuries

49ers: LB Nick Martin suffered a concussion in the first quarter. ... OL Ben Bartch (foot) and FB Kyle Juszcyk (ribs) left in the second half.

Browns: OT Jack Conklin suffered a concussion during the second quarter. ... DT Maliek Collins (knee) and RB Dylan Sampson (calf) were injured during the third quarter.

Up Next

49ers: Have bye next week before hosting Tennessee on Dec. 14.

Browns: Host Tennessee next Sunday.