Brisbane man arrested in San Mateo for stalking ex-girlfriend

SAN MATEO – A Brisbane man was arrested Friday morning for stalking his ex-girlfriend since early this year, according to a San Mateo police spokesperson.

The estranged ex-boyfriend was arrested at about 12:30 a.m. Friday in connection with a stalking case that lasted several months. Police stopped the suspect along U.S. Highway 101 in San Mateo, and he was found to be in possession of weapons.

Weapons seized during San Mateo stalking arrest. San Mateo Police Department

A San Mateo officer located and arrested Tiray Brewer along northbound Highway 101 at state Highway 92 as he was attempting to flee San Mateo after threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend and her associates while mentioning that he purchased grenades. Officers found Brewer to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was transported to jail.

According to the victim in the case, Brewer had stalked her since February. He called her multiple times a day, peered through her window, took her phone and threatened her life and the lives of those around her.

At about 11 p.m. Thursday, Brewer called the victim , telling her he was driving to San Mateo to shoot her and anyone in her house. He made mention of buying grenades. Officers saturated the victim's neighborhood, notified the police department where the suspect lived, and began searching for him.

Based on Brewer's location and time of his contact, it appeared he was leaving the victim's neighborhood and heading back to his home in Brisbane. Officers quickly took him into custody without issue.

He was found to be heavily intoxicated while driving the vehicle. A search of his van revealed a baseball bat and four knives. No guns or grenades were located. In addition, Brewer was also in possession of $10,000 currency band bundles, which appeared to be fake money purchased online.