Brief mid-October heat wave breaks some Bay Area records

SAN FRANCISCO -- A few record high temperatures were either broken or tied Wednesday as the Bay Area baked under a one-day heat wave, according to weather officials.

KPIX 5 Chief Meteorologist Paul Heggen posted about the records early Wednesday evening. He noted that at 90°, Oakland broke the old record for the date by six degrees. Redwood City was three degrees higher than its old record at 92°. At 90°, downtown San Francisco tied the record that was previously set almost 110 years ago on this date in 1913.

A few record highs either tied or set today, and there were more places that came REALLY close! Relief from this brief heat wave starts to roll in already tomorrow, and temperatures will actually be below-normal by this weekend! pic.twitter.com/MmqwELliX7 — Paul Heggen (@PaulKPIX) October 20, 2022

San Jose, Santa Rosa and Livermore all came within a degree or three of tying records as well.

The National Weather Service Bay Area office said that SFO set a new record high at 86 degrees, breaking the old record 85 in 1964. The Salinas Airport tied a record high of 97 last set in 1964.

Temperatures will start to back down on Thursday, especially near the water. The cooler air is expected to reach inland on Friday, Heggen said. By this weekend. most of the region will be 5°-10° below-average with 50s along the coast, 60s by San Francisco Bay and 70s inland.

There is a very slight chance of a passing shower Friday night and Saturday, but only trace amounts of moisture at most are expected. There is a far better chance of showers in the Bay Area and snow in the Sierra by the latter half of next week.