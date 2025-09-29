Man tries using stolen credit card in Brentwood Police Department lobby to pay for tow fees, police say

A man was arrested at the Brentwood Police Department last week after allegedly trying to use a stolen credit card in the department lobby, police said.

The incident happened on Sept. 25 at about 11:30 a.m. at the department's headquarters on Brentwood Boulevard and Guthrie Lane. Police said on a social media post that 36-year-old Pittsburg resident Adam Lew entered the lobby to pay for towing fees.

"To our surprise, Lew attempted to pay using a credit card that didn't belong to him," the caption on the post read.

ARRESTED IN THE LOBBY-SUSPECT CAUGHT USING STOLEN CREDIT CARD AT POLICE DEPARTMENT Yesterday around 11:30AM, 36... Posted by City of Brentwood - Police Department on Friday, September 26, 2025

Officers were quickly notified and immediately responded to the front lobby, placing Lew under arrest for allegedly using placed under arrest for alleged use of a stolen credit card.

Lew was also found to be in possession of drugs and burglary tools, police said. He was booked at the Martinez Detention Facility on a charge of felony petty theft with prior conviction, along with misdemeanor charges of fraudulent use of a credit card, drug possession, and possession of burglary tools.

Jail records show he is currently being held at the West County Detention Facility in Richmond on $20,000 bail.