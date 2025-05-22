2 killed in fiery overnight crash on Highway 4 near Brentwood

2 dead following fiery overnight crash on Highway 4 near Brentwood

2 dead following fiery overnight crash on Highway 4 near Brentwood

A portion of state Highway 4 in Brentwood is fully accessible again hours after a fatal collision ignited a dangerous battery fire on the freeway, the California Highway Patrol said early Thursday morning.

All lanes of Highway 4 east of Balfour Road are fully open again, the CHP said on social media around 5:30 a.m.

At 10:18 p.m. Wednesday, patrol officers went to the freeway's lanes near Fairview Avenue and found two vehicles that appeared to have hit head-on in the eastbound lane, said Officer Daniel Gilmore, a CHP spokesperson. Both drivers were killed.

One of the vehicles, an electric SUV, was on fire, and due to the dangers of the vehicle's battery, officers and other first responders were unable to approach it, Gilmore said.

The cause of the collision is yet unconfirmed.