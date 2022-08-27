2nd arrest made in deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness

BRENTWOOD – A second person has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured three others at a Brentwood gym earlier this month.

Brentwood Police announced Friday that they identified a 20-year-old Pittsburg man as one of two people who opened fire at the 24 Hour Fitness on Lone Tree Way on the morning of August 11.

Around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, police found the man at a home in Antioch, where he was peacefully taken into custody.

The man, identified as Faatino Tauane, was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. On Friday, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office charged Tauane with one count of murder with enhancements, along with additional felonies.

According to jail records, Tauane is being held on $1.3 million bail. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the carges.

A 17-year-old Brentwood teen was arrested on suspicion of murder following the shooting. His name is being withheld due to his age.

The shooting was reported around 1:55 a.m. at the 24 Hour Fitness gym on Lone Tree Way, where Brentwood police said a fight broke out on or around the gym's basketball court and continued to its parking lot before shots were fired.

According to the Contra Costa Coroner's office, 21-year-old Cesar Arana of Antioch was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were wounded following the shooting and were and brought to hospitals.

In an update on the investigation, police said Friday that investigators determined Arana was an innocent bystander not involved in the initial altercation. Arana was struck by gunfire as he tried to help a person who fell to the ground during a fight outside.

Police also said Friday that one firearm and the vehicle Tauane used to leave the scene has been recovered. A second firearm used in the shooting has not been found.

Anyone with information about the missing firearm or the shooting is asked to call Detective Greene of the Brentwood Police at 925-809-7797.