1 dead, 3 wounded in Brentwood fitness gym shooting

BRENTWOOD -- An early morning altercation inside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness center spilled over to the parking lot Thursday, ending in a gunfight that left a man dead and three others injured.

Brentwood police said officers responded to reports of gunfire in the parking lot on Lone Tree Way at around 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, the officers found a man suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. Three other victims self transported to area hospitals. Their condition was not disclosed.

Investigators said the dispute had started inside the facility. Once outside, two individuals pulled out guns and began shooting at each other.

It was not immediately known if the shooters were among the victims or if all four were bystanders.

Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident, but did not disclose if any arrests had been made.

No other details were immediately available.

The dead man's identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.