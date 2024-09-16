Bolinas Beach partially closed as wastewater seeps from coastal bluff

Marin County closed most of Bolinas Beach after officials discovered human waste seeping from a coastal bluff onto the sand.

The county is calling it a serious public health concern, and they're wondering where it's coming from.

About 10 days ago, Marin County officials were at Bolinas Beach making a routine inspection for a permit request when they noticed something strange: white crusty areas along the bluffs in the area known as "Big Mesa."

And there appeared to be fluid seeping out of the cliff, as well.

"So, we took some samples from a few different areas where we saw this substance coming from the bluffs, tested it, and the result was high levels of bacteria associated with human waste. So, wastewater or some sort of sewage," said Marin County Communications Director Laine Hendricks.

On Monday, the bluff was still seeping liquid in places and, up close, it did smell like raw sewage. There are homes above the bluffs, most of them on septic systems, so that could be the source.

But the Hendricks said the problem seems to extend beyond just one person's failing septic tank.

"There is wastewater leaching from several points along the bluffs for about a mile and a half," she said. "So, this is a much larger issue, and we are bringing in some technical experts to help us evaluate how best to test what might be causing the issue."

Because of the threat of illness, the county has officially closed most of Bolinas Beach until they can find and correct the problem.

But on Monday there were only a few small signs posted at the road and Leo Crane decided to get in one more day of surfing before he headed off to college.

"It's a good thing," he said about the beach closure. "Because then there's nobody out, because they're scared. And then you get the whole place to yourself."

His friend, Lily Reese, didn't share his "glass half full' attitude.

"I don't know, I mean, it's still gross," she said, laughing. "I, personally, am not going in the water."

"It's not too odd," said Leo. "I'm actually a plumber's apprentice so I know a decent amount about that kind of stuff. And it makes sense because the whole hillside is kind of falling apart and there's the old terra cotta pipes in there. So, it seeps in and it goes down. I mean, it's not out of the question. It makes sense."

Since they don't know how long it's been leaking, there is a concern about groundwater contamination. Most people are on a piped water supply, but for those who rely on wells, the county is recommending that their water be tested immediately.

"There are a lot more questions than answers right now," said Hendricks. "But it is something that we're not taking lightly."

Bolinas Beach is mostly a locals' hangout, so, at this point, the county is being low-key about notification and enforcement. They have no idea how long it may take to find where it's coming from but considering the subject, like the saying goes, there's a good chance it's running downhill.