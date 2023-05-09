Body of missing CEO found over a year after he texted "911" and vanished

Santa Monica police discover remains of CEO of addiction-recovery community Santa Monica police discover remains of CEO of addiction-recovery community 01:18

The body of a sober living advocate and chief executive officer was found in California more than a year after he went missing, police said Monday.

Beau Mann, 39, was the founder and CEO of Sober Grid, a digital health company that provides mental health addiction care in the United States and internationally with services including peer recovery counseling and social networking. Mann founded the company in 2015.

The remains were found in the 2900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, the area's police department said on Facebook. The body was identified as Mann's on May 6.

In December 2021, Mann was reported missing to the Los Angeles Police Department, officials said. The CEO was last seen on Nov. 30, 2021. According to CBS Los Angeles, Mann was last seen outside a convenience store in Studio City, wearing a blue baseball cap, dark sweatshirt and pants and black shoes. According to CBS Los Angeles, Mann texted "911" shortly after leaving the store.

Beau Mann. Sober Grid

The Los Angeles County Coroner has possession of the remains and is working to determine a cause of death, police said. According to CBS Los Angeles, Mann's identity was confirmed with dental records.

"We want to thank all of those who helped us search for him and who prayed for Beau's safe return over the past year and a half. Beau was a beautiful soul who spent the better part of his life helping others. We miss his infectious smile and positive attitude every day. We know his spirit will live on through his company and passion, Sober Grid, as it continues to help those struggling with the grip of addiction," the family said in a statement provided to CBS Los Angeles.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Sober Grid said that it was a "sad day" for the community. The organization said Mann's remains were found in a grassy area about a mile away from where he was dropped off by an Uber the day he went missing.

"We hope you will take a moment to think about Beau today. His bright smile and endless energy and compassion will be missed. While he is no longer with us, we know Beau's spirit will live on in Sober Grid's mission to help those in need," the organization said.