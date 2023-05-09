Santa Monica police discover remains of sober-living advocate

The nearly year-and-a-half search for a sober-living advocate ended today after police discovered his body in Santa Monica, nearly 20 miles from where he was last seen

"Today is a sad day for the Sober Grid community," Sober Grid, a community for recovering addicts, wrote in a Facebook post. "Simply put – Beau was our light. After an experience in his early years with drugs and addiction, he turned his focus and passion towards helping others."

The founder of Sober Grid Beau Mann, 39, created the community in 2015 with the hopes of fostering a safe place for those struggling with addictions. He was last seen outside a convenience on the 11000 block of Ventura Boulevard in Studio City on Nov. 30, 2021. Police said he wearing a blue baseball cap, dark sweatshirt, dark pants and black shoes.

According to the company, Mann texted "911" shortly after leaving the convenience store where he was last seen. It added that he then got into an Uber and was dropped off about a mile away from where his remains were found.

His family said that authorities have not determined his cause of death and his identity was confirmed by dental records.

"We want to thank all of those who helped us search for him and who prayed for Beau's safe return over the past year and a half. Beau was a beautiful soul who spent the better part of his life helping others. We miss his infectious smile and positive attitude every day. We know his spirit will live on through his company and passion, Sober Grid, as it continues to help those struggling with the grip of addiction," the family said in a statement.