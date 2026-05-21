Bixby Bridge on California coast may face parking ban after supervisors' vote

Officials in California are moving forward with a proposal that would ban parking near the iconic Bixby Bridge at Big Sur in Monterey County, amid growing safety concerns involving tourists who stop along Highway 1 to take photos.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved by a 3-2 vote a measure directing county staff to draft an ordinance to establish temporary parking restrictions. The moratorium would be in place for one year.

According to a county report, up to 325 pedestrians crossed the highway per hour on the north side of the bridge over Labor Day weekend in 2022 and up to 70 vehicles made complete stops in the roadway per hour at peak times.

The report also noted that traffic on the bridge and other key Big Sur chokepoints reached "unprecedented" levels during spring break this year.

"These conditions continue to heighten risks to visitor and resident safety, emergency access, and sensitive natural resources," the report said.

Supervisor Kate Daniels, who represents Big Sur on the board and voted for the parking ban, said, "Summer is right around the corner. We got a good flavor for what that was like over spring break. It was unlike anything we've ever seen."

Bixby Bridge in Monterey County, California. Nic Coury/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Luis Alejo, one of two supervisors who abstained on the proposal, raised concerns about potential legal challenges and other jurisdictions restricting access to coastal sites.

"What if other local governments were able to block other scenic parts all along the coast?" the supervisor asked.

Alejo also inquired about the possibility of implementing a parking ban at peak times instead of 12 months.

In a statement Thursday, county officials stressed that the parking ban is not in effect and no implementation date has been finalized. The original goal to put the ban in place before the Memorial Day holiday was delayed for multiple reasons, including permitting requirements, staffing needs and enforcement planning.

Officials said multiple steps need to be taken before the moratorium would take effect, including at least two rounds of review by the board, along with pursuing permits from Caltrans and the California Coastal Commission.

Known for its arched design and stunning views of the ocean and cliffs, the Bixby Bridge opened in 1932.