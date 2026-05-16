Man found dead in Big Sur waters after family says he went fishing

A man's body was found floating in the water along the Big Sur coastline early Saturday afternoon as hazardous ocean conditions hit the area.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said it got a call from a tourist around 1 p.m. reporting what appeared to be a body in the water near China Vista Point.

First responders, including lifeguards and other local emergency personnel, were able to bring the man back to shore despite the challenges of the rocky coastline.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The coroner's office identified him as 25-year-old Marina resident Alberto Hernandez.

Family said Hernandez had set out that morning to fish near the rocks where he was found.

Hernandez's death comes amid a Beach Hazards Statement for the Monterey County coastline this weekend due to high winds, dangerous surf, strong rip currents, rough shore breaks and elevated waves.