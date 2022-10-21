Big rigs collide on 680 near Sunol slowing morning commute

Traffic Alert: Big Rig crash shuts down northbound lanes of 680 during morning commute

Traffic Alert: Big Rig crash shuts down northbound lanes of 680 during morning commute

SUNOL -- Two big rigs collided early Friday morning on I-680 near Sunol, shutting down the northbound lanes for several hours and backing up traffic for miles.

The California Highway Patrol reported the crash near the merger with Highway 84 at about 3:22 a.m.

The impact from the collision left one of the big rigs draped over the center divider and forced the CHP to issue a Sig Alert with northbound traffic being diverted on Highway 84.

Caltrans crews were dispatched to the scene near the Sunol Grade.

There was no ETA as to when the lanes would reopen. The CHP was advising commuters to seek alternate routes.