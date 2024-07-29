Watch CBS News
Big rig driver killed in fiery crash on Highway 92 in Hayward

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A truck driver died early Monday morning after his tractor-trailer crashed into a tree and caught fire on state Highway 92 in Hayward, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The big rig was hauling a backhoe on a flatbed trailer when it collided with a tree in a gore point shortly after midnight on westbound 92 near Hesperian Boulevard.

The driver was trapped inside the burning truck and died at the scene, the CHP said. His name was not released.

