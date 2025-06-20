Bay Bridge eastbound lanes blocked after big rig loses load
A tractor-trailer lost part of its load on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge's center anchorage Friday afternoon, snarling weekend getaway traffic headed out of the city, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol said the No. 3 and 4 eastbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 were blocked because of a load that became separated from its transport vehicle.
A tow truck & additional equipment were headed to the scene to remove the fallen load.
The CHP said the estimated time of reopening the lanes was unknown as of 3:41 p.m.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.