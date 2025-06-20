Bay Bridge eastbound lanes blocked after big rig loses load

A tractor-trailer lost part of its load on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge's center anchorage Friday afternoon, snarling weekend getaway traffic headed out of the city, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the No. 3 and 4 eastbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 were blocked because of a load that became separated from its transport vehicle.

**Traffic Alert**



I-80 e/b (SF/Oakland Bay Bridge) at Center Anchorage, the #3 & #4 lanes are currently blocked due to a load that became separated from its’ transport vehicle. A tow truck & additional equipment are en route to remove the fallen load. ETA unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/1tHKcUgop5 — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) June 20, 2025

A tow truck & additional equipment were headed to the scene to remove the fallen load.

The CHP said the estimated time of reopening the lanes was unknown as of 3:41 p.m.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.