Bicyclist knocks down, robs pedestrian in North Fair Oaks; authorities release photos of suspect

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a bicyclist who knocked over and then robbed a pedestrian in North Fair Oaks.

The incident happened Tuesday at about 4:40 p.m. on the 2800 block of Middlefield Road in the unincorporated community adjacent to Redwood City.

The Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released surveillance photos of the bicyclist, who allegedly rammed his bicycle into the pedestrian, knocking them on the ground, before stealing the victim's cellphone and riding away.

Do you recognize this person? On May 7, 2024 at around 4:40 p.m. the suspect, pictured below and described as an adult Hispanic man, was riding a bike in the 2800 block of Middlefield Rd. in North Fair Oaks, when he rammed the bike into a pedestrian, knocking them over. pic.twitter.com/ErlrWqXpwz — San Mateo County Sheriff's Office (@SMCSheriff) May 8, 2024

The office described the bicyclist only as an adult Hispanic male. Surveillance photos showed him wearing a black face mask, black cap, black jacket, black pants, and white shoes.

The office said the robbery was being investigated as an isolated incident.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the incident was asked to contact Deputy Michael Nelson at mnelson1@smcgov.org or 650-363-4911. Anonymous tips can be reported at 800-547-2700.