Berkeley police arrest 7 following 3 retail heists in same day

BERKELEY – Berkeley police stopped three retail heists Wednesday, arresting seven suspects and recovering more than $7,000 worth of merchandise.

At 11:58 a.m., police responded to a theft at REI at 1338 San Pablo Ave., where suspects allegedly stole merchandise and fled in a vehicle.

Responding officers located and stopped the suspect vehicle, detained two people and recovered more than $2,000 worth of stolen merchandise. Both suspects were identified and arrested.

At 3:15 p.m., police responded to a call about a theft in progress at Sephora at 1785 Fourth St. Officers arrived in time to observe three suspects walking near the exit with concealed merchandise in their personal bags.

Police arrested the suspects and recovered more than $4,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

At 6:32 p.m., police were again called to REI, where officers located and detained suspects matching the description in a nearby parking lot. The suspects allegedly possessed more than $1,000 worth of stolen merchandise.