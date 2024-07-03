Watch CBS News
Berkeley police investigating shooting that left 1 dead; no suspect arrested

By Jose Fabian

Berkeley police said a shooting Wednesday evening left one person dead. 

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. 

Officers arrived to the scene and found one person who had been shot. First responders rendered aid, but the victim was pronounced deceased. 

Police said no suspects have been located or arrested. 

Traffic in the area from Ashby Avenue to Russell Street was impacted as police investigated the scene.

