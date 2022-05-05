Berkeley Police find man fatally shot in Southwest Berkeley

BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) – Berkeley Police said they started an investigation after a man was found fatally shot Tuesday night at a home in southwest Berkeley.

Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to a report of a man injured by gunfire in the 1100 block of Channing Way, according to a release from Berkeley police.

The man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel. His name was not released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Berkeley police's homicide unit at (510) 981-5741.