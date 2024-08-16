Berkeley homicide investigation shuts down several streets near Ashby BART station

Authorities in Berkeley asked the public to avoid the area where Adeline St. splits into Martin Luther King Jr. Way near the Ashby BART station Friday afternoon due to police activity.

Police initially issued the advisory at around 1:30 p.m. Friday, saying that the police activity in the area of Adeline St. near Fairview St. had closed the street and that the public should avoid the area until further notice.

There were additional road closures at at the intersections of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Woolsey St. and Adeline St. and Harmon St.

Aerial footage from the scene showed multiple police units and at least two fire units outside a home on Adeline St.

Police later confirmed that officers were investigating a homicide on the 3200 block of Adeline St.



According to police, at around 12:44 pm, the Berkeley Police Department received reports of gunshots heard on that block of Adeline St. Responding officers found a shooting victim at the scene and immediately performed life-saving measures before being relieved by the Berkeley Fire Department. The victim succumbed to their injuries on the scene.

Officers remain at the scene investigating the deadly shooting. No information regarding a suspect was releasd.

Police said the shooting is the third homicide in Berkeley this year, and the second via gun.