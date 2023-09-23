Watch CBS News
Crime

Berkeley man fatally shot near Lake Temescal, Oakland police says

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now morning edition 9-23-23
PIX Now morning edition 9-23-23 10:45

OAKLAND — Police in Oakland arrested a suspect involved in a Friday evening shooting that killed one man near Lake Temescal.

Officers responded to the area of the 6500 block of Broadway around 7:45 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers located a man, who was a resident of Berkeley, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the medical personnel at the scene.

Officers arrested a suspect, an Oakland man, for the homicide.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police at (510) 238-3821 or their tip line at 510-238-7950. 

First published on September 23, 2023 / 10:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.