Berkeley man fatally shot near Lake Temescal, Oakland police says

OAKLAND — Police in Oakland arrested a suspect involved in a Friday evening shooting that killed one man near Lake Temescal.

Officers responded to the area of the 6500 block of Broadway around 7:45 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers located a man, who was a resident of Berkeley, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the medical personnel at the scene.

Officers arrested a suspect, an Oakland man, for the homicide.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police at (510) 238-3821 or their tip line at 510-238-7950.