Berkeley home damaged by downed tree amid gusty winds

A large tree blown down by gusting winds early Tuesday morning caused damage to a home in North Berkeley, according to fire officials.

Video from the scene showed a large tree that came crashing down into a home on the 2200 Eunice Street, not far from the Berkeley Rose Garden. The large tree destroyed the front deck of the home and also hit the front of the roof. The tree also caused roof damage to a neighboring structure.

No injuries were reported, Berkeley Fire officials said, but the damage was extensive.

Gusty winds across the higher elevations of the Bay Area continue through the next few hours before diminishing through the daytime. Gusts up to 40-50 mph are still being reported across the mountains. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/rN3v8YBj8Z — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 10, 2024

According to the Bay Area office of the National Weather Service, high winds were being felt across the region overnight, particularly at higher elevations. Gusts up to 40-50 mph were still being reported across the mountains Tuesday morning.

The increased winds were expected to continue through the early morning hours before diminishing later in the day.