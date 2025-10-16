Watch CBS News
Small earthquake strikes Berkeley ahead of Great ShakeOut drill

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

A small earthquake jolted the East Bay Thursday morning, as people across the Bay Area were preparing for the annual Great ShakeOut earthquake drill.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.1 struck the Hayward Fault in the Berkeley area at 9:23 a.m.

Reports by visitors to the USGS website from the East Bay and parts of San Francisco reported light shaking. There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake took place about an hour before the annual Great California ShakeOut, in which people across the state are participating in an earthquake preparedness drill at schools, workplaces, homes and other locations.

Organizers said at least 10 million people across California, including 1.6 million in the Bay Area, are participating in the drill, which is set to take place at 10:16 a.m.





