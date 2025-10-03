Berkeley brewery's 10-cent beer deal builds community one dime at a time

Bay Area brewery finds unique way to get customers to sit down with a pint

Bay Area brewery finds unique way to get customers to sit down with a pint

Many in the alcohol industry are trying to come up with ways to brew up some business. One brewery in Berkeley has found a unique way to get customers to sit down with a pint.

Berkeley resident Linda Wardlaw is considered a regular at Triple Rock Brewing.

"I don't want my doctor to know how often I come here, but it's almost every day," said Wardlaw.

Wardlaw, 77, is a doctor herself, but here at the bar, she goes by a different title.

"Bar Momma," she said. "Not so bad. Bar Momma. Yeah."

Wardlaw is always joined by her bar family for a pint or two. Now, with the recent promotion of a half pint for 10 cents, every day at 5:10 p.m., she gets to try a different brew.

"A great chance to try something, you know? Ten cents for this much beer," she said. "It's really awesome."

According to General Manager Inoke Houa, a former employee started the 10-cent deal.

"She brought up the idea of doing 10-cent half pints from 5:10 to 5:20," Houa said. "Calling it 510 after our area code."

Every day, the bartender picks a different beer to pour. The promotion does come with some rules.

"You need a physical dime in order to get the half pint, and it's one per person," Houa said.

Triple Rock Brewing hasn't advertised its 10-cent deal. It's all been word of mouth, and like clockwork, the bar gets a lot busier just before 5:10.

"Everybody just comes in and gets to meet each other," Houa said. "People get their half pint and then after they're done with their half pint, they kind of linger around and go, 'Oh, maybe we'll get a full one.' "

According to a recent Gallup poll conducted in 2025, 54% of adults reported drinking in the last year. That's down 13% from 2022. Houa has noticed the younger generation seeking out more nonalcoholic options.

"This newer generation of students are looking for more NAs and stuff," he said. "Which that kind of goes back to Covid. A lot of them didn't get that college experience with like going out to bars when a lot of people were learning from home."

For Wardlaw, though, there's nothing like hanging out with her bar family. Some of the regulars have hidden dimes all over the bar so they always have the right currency.

"Linda, when was the last time you remember anything costing 10 cents? A Snickers bar," she said. "After church, I would get a Snickers bar and that's been oh, 60 to 70 years."